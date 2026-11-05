Quake-affected students resume relocated schooling in Lhasa, China's Xizang

A teacher gives a lesson to students from Nagqu at a school in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Nov. 4, 2026. Over a thousand students from two primary schools in Baqen County of Nagqu City, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, resumed classes at a school in Lhasa on Wednesday. A 7.0-magnitude earthquake caused severe damage to the two primary schools on Oct. 22, 2026. To ensure relocated schooling, teachers and students from the two schools were transferred to a school in Lhasa, minimizing the disruption to the teaching caused by the earthquake. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)

Parents of students from Nagqu come to visit their children at a school in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Nov. 4, 2026. Over a thousand students from two primary schools in Baqen County of Nagqu City, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, resumed classes at a school in Lhasa on Wednesday. A 7.0-magnitude earthquake caused severe damage to the two primary schools on Oct. 22, 2026. To ensure relocated schooling, teachers and students from the two schools were transferred to a school in Lhasa, minimizing the disruption to the teaching caused by the earthquake. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)

A barber invited by the school cuts hair for a student at a school in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Nov. 4, 2026. Over a thousand students from two primary schools in Baqen County of Nagqu City, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, resumed classes at a school in Lhasa on Wednesday. A 7.0-magnitude earthquake caused severe damage to the two primary schools on Oct. 22, 2026. To ensure relocated schooling, teachers and students from the two schools were transferred to a school in Lhasa, minimizing the disruption to the teaching caused by the earthquake. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)

Students from Nagqu have class at a school in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Nov. 4, 2026. Over a thousand students from two primary schools in Baqen County of Nagqu City, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, resumed classes at a school in Lhasa on Wednesday. A 7.0-magnitude earthquake caused severe damage to the two primary schools on Oct. 22, 2026. To ensure relocated schooling, teachers and students from the two schools were transferred to a school in Lhasa, minimizing the disruption to the teaching caused by the earthquake. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)