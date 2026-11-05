7th World Media Summit delegates take cultural tour in Beijing

An attendee of the 7th World Media Summit interacts with a performer at Laoshe Teahouse in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 4, 2026. Delegates attending the 7th World Media Summit participated in a cultural tour of Beijing's Xicheng District on Wednesday night. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)

Attendees of the 7th World Media Summit visit Laoshe Teahouse in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 4, 2026. Delegates attending the 7th World Media Summit participated in a cultural tour of Beijing's Xicheng District on Wednesday night. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)

An attendee of the 7th World Media Summit visits a traditional clothing store in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 4, 2026. Delegates attending the 7th World Media Summit participated in a cultural tour of Beijing's Xicheng District on Wednesday night. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)

Attendees of the 7th World Media Summit visit the Beijing Fun complex in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 4, 2026. Delegates attending the 7th World Media Summit participated in a cultural tour of Beijing's Xicheng District on Wednesday night. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)