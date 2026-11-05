3rd batch of UAE-donated date palm seedlings arrives in China's Hainan

A researcher arranges date palm seedlings at a date palm quarantine nursery of the Coconut Research Institute of the Chinese Academy of Tropical Agricultural Sciences (CATAS) in Wenchang, south China's Hainan Province, Oct. 29, 2026. The third batch of date palm seedlings donated by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to China has recently arrived in succession at the date palm quarantine nursery of the Coconut Research Institute of the CATAS in Wenchang. The batch was airlifted from the UAE to China, consisting of 35,000 seedlings from 37 varieties. Date palms, native to the Middle East and North Africa, are an important economic crop. Rich in nutrients, their fruit is often referred to as "bread of the desert." (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

This photo taken on Oct. 30, 2026 shows date palm seedlings at a date palm quarantine nursery at the Coconut Research Institute of the Chinese Academy of Tropical Agricultural Sciences (CATAS) in Wenchang, south China's Hainan Province. The third batch of date palm seedlings donated by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to China has recently arrived in succession at the date palm quarantine nursery of the Coconut Research Institute of the CATAS in Wenchang. The batch was airlifted from the UAE to China, consisting of 35,000 seedlings from 37 varieties. Date palms, native to the Middle East and North Africa, are an important economic crop. Rich in nutrients, their fruit is often referred to as "bread of the desert." (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

Researchers transfer boxed date palm seedlings into a date palm quarantine nursery of the Coconut Research Institute of the Chinese Academy of Tropical Agricultural Sciences (CATAS) in Wenchang, south China's Hainan Province, Nov. 3, 2026. The third batch of date palm seedlings donated by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to China has recently arrived in succession at the date palm quarantine nursery of the Coconut Research Institute of the CATAS in Wenchang. The batch was airlifted from the UAE to China, consisting of 35,000 seedlings from 37 varieties. Date palms, native to the Middle East and North Africa, are an important economic crop. Rich in nutrients, their fruit is often referred to as "bread of the desert." (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

A staff member takes care of date palm seedlings at a date palm quarantine nursery of the Coconut Research Institute of the Chinese Academy of Tropical Agricultural Sciences (CATAS) in Wenchang, south China's Hainan Province, Oct. 30, 2026. The third batch of date palm seedlings donated by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to China has recently arrived in succession at the date palm quarantine nursery of the Coconut Research Institute of the CATAS in Wenchang. The batch was airlifted from the UAE to China, consisting of 35,000 seedlings from 37 varieties. Date palms, native to the Middle East and North Africa, are an important economic crop. Rich in nutrients, their fruit is often referred to as "bread of the desert." (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)