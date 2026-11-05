In pics: ecological corridor along Yellow River in Sanmenxia City, China's Henan

An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 29, 2026 shows a section of the ecological corridor along the Yellow River in Sanmenxia City, central China's Henan Province. Sanmenxia has built a 240-kilometer ecological corridor along the Yellow River, integrating functions such as flood control, habitats for plants and animals, ecological agriculture and cultural tourism. (Xinhua/Hao Yuan)

An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 29, 2026 shows a section of the ecological corridor along the Yellow River in Sanmenxia City, central China's Henan Province. Sanmenxia has built a 240-kilometer ecological corridor along the Yellow River, integrating functions such as flood control, habitats for plants and animals, ecological agriculture and cultural tourism. (Xinhua/Hao Yuan)

An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 29, 2026 shows a section of the ecological corridor along the Yellow River in Sanmenxia City, central China's Henan Province. Sanmenxia has built a 240-kilometer ecological corridor along the Yellow River, integrating functions such as flood control, habitats for plants and animals, ecological agriculture and cultural tourism. (Xinhua/Hao Yuan)

An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 29, 2026 shows a section of the ecological corridor along the Yellow River in Sanmenxia City, central China's Henan Province. Sanmenxia has built a 240-kilometer ecological corridor along the Yellow River, integrating functions such as flood control, habitats for plants and animals, ecological agriculture and cultural tourism. (Xinhua/Hao Yuan)