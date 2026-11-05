Chinese brands draw wide attention at 83rd Int'l Two-Wheeler Exhibition in Milan

People visit the stand of Chinese brand NIU during the 83rd International Two-Wheeler Exhibition (EICMA 2026) in Milan, Italy, Nov. 3, 2026. Various Chinese two-wheeler brands showcase their new products and innovative technologies at EICMA 2026, drawing wide attention from visitors from around the world. (Xinhua/Wang Kaiyan)

A visitor interacts with a robot at the stand of Chinese brand SEGWAY during the 83rd International Two-Wheeler Exhibition (EICMA 2026) in Milan, Italy, Nov. 4, 2026. Various Chinese two-wheeler brands showcase their new products and innovative technologies at EICMA 2026, drawing wide attention from visitors from around the world. (Xinhua/Wang Kaiyan)

People visit the stand of Chinese brand CFMOTO during the 83rd International Two-Wheeler Exhibition (EICMA 2026) in Milan, Italy, Nov. 4, 2026. Various Chinese two-wheeler brands showcase their new products and innovative technologies at EICMA 2026, drawing wide attention from visitors from around the world. (Xinhua/Wang Kaiyan)

People visit the stand of Chinese brand LYVA during the 83rd International Two-Wheeler Exhibition (EICMA 2026) in Milan, Italy, Nov. 4, 2026. Various Chinese two-wheeler brands showcase their new products and innovative technologies at EICMA 2026, drawing wide attention from visitors from around the world. (Xinhua/Wang Kaiyan)