National Unity and Armed Forces Day celebrated in Rome, Italy

The Italian Frecce Tricolori aerobatic squad performs during the celebration of National Unity and Armed Forces Day in Rome, Italy, Nov. 4, 2026. (Photo by Alberto Lingria/Xinhua)

The Italian Frecce Tricolori aerobatic squad performs during the celebration of National Unity and Armed Forces Day in Rome, Italy, Nov. 4, 2026. (Photo by Alberto Lingria/Xinhua)

The Italian Frecce Tricolori aerobatic squad performs during the celebration of National Unity and Armed Forces Day in Rome, Italy, Nov. 4, 2026. (Photo by Alberto Lingria/Xinhua)

The Italian Frecce Tricolori aerobatic squad performs during the celebration of National Unity and Armed Forces Day in Rome, Italy, Nov. 4, 2026. (Photo by Alberto Lingria/Xinhua)