PHOTO / WORLD
National Unity and Armed Forces Day celebrated in Rome, Italy
By Xinhua Published: Nov 05, 2026 12:34 PM
The Italian Frecce Tricolori aerobatic squad performs during the celebration of National Unity and Armed Forces Day in Rome, Italy, Nov. 4, 2026. (Photo by Alberto Lingria/Xinhua)

The Italian Frecce Tricolori aerobatic squad performs during the celebration of National Unity and Armed Forces Day in Rome, Italy, Nov. 4, 2026. (Photo by Alberto Lingria/Xinhua)


The Italian Frecce Tricolori aerobatic squad performs during the celebration of National Unity and Armed Forces Day in Rome, Italy, Nov. 4, 2026. (Photo by Alberto Lingria/Xinhua)

The Italian Frecce Tricolori aerobatic squad performs during the celebration of National Unity and Armed Forces Day in Rome, Italy, Nov. 4, 2026. (Photo by Alberto Lingria/Xinhua)



The Italian Frecce Tricolori aerobatic squad performs during the celebration of National Unity and Armed Forces Day in Rome, Italy, Nov. 4, 2026. (Photo by Alberto Lingria/Xinhua)

The Italian Frecce Tricolori aerobatic squad performs during the celebration of National Unity and Armed Forces Day in Rome, Italy, Nov. 4, 2026. (Photo by Alberto Lingria/Xinhua)



The Italian Frecce Tricolori aerobatic squad performs during the celebration of National Unity and Armed Forces Day in Rome, Italy, Nov. 4, 2026. (Photo by Alberto Lingria/Xinhua)

The Italian Frecce Tricolori aerobatic squad performs during the celebration of National Unity and Armed Forces Day in Rome, Italy, Nov. 4, 2026. (Photo by Alberto Lingria/Xinhua)