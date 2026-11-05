In pics: autumn scenery along Beijing's central axis

Tourists enjoy the autumn scenery at the Shenwu Gate of the Palace Museum in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 3, 2026. At present, the ancient buildings along Beijing's central axis is bathed in vibrant autumn leaves, creating a picturesque scene. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

Tourists enjoy autumn scenery at the Temple of Heaven Park in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 2, 2026. At present, the ancient buildings along Beijing's central axis is bathed in vibrant autumn leaves, creating a picturesque scene. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

This photo shows a turret of the Palace Museum in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 27, 2026. At present, the ancient buildings along Beijing's central axis is bathed in vibrant autumn leaves, creating a picturesque scene. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

Tourists enjoy autumn scenery at Zhongshan Park in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 3, 2026. At present, the ancient buildings along Beijing's central axis is bathed in vibrant autumn leaves, creating a picturesque scene. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)