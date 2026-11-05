Laos' Pasaxon Newspaper editor-in-chief calls for building consensus, establishing cross-sector, cross-border media cooperation network

Syvanh Homsayadeth, Editor-in-Chief, Pasaxon Newspaper, Laos. Photo: People's Daily

The 12th ASEAN Plus Three Media Cooperation Forum was held in Fuzhou, East China's Fujian Province, on November 4. Co-hosted by the People's Daily and the People's Government of Fujian Province, the forum was held under the theme of "Openness and Cooperation for Shared Development." Syvanh Homsayadeth, Editor-in-Chief of Pasaxon Newspaper, Laos, delivered a keynote speech at the forum. The following is the full text of his speech:Distinguished guests, ladies and gentlemen,First of all, on behalf of Lao media organizations, I would like to express my sincere gratitude for the privilege of being invited to the 2026 Media Cooperation Forum on the Belt and Road. The 12th ASEAN Plus Three Media Cooperation Forum, held under the theme of "Openness and Cooperation for Shared Development," provides a key opportunity to boost exchanges and practical cooperation between the government of the People's Republic of China and the countries jointly building the Belt and Road.The Belt and Road Initiative, or BRI, is a global infrastructure drive launched by the Chinese government to promote investment and mutually beneficial cooperation among countries along its route. This major initiative stands as a core part of China's foreign policy.Since the BRI was proposed in 2013, partner countries, no matter their economic size, have cooperated on the basis of equality, mutual benefit and common development. Under this initiative, cooperation projects follow the principle of extensive consultation, joint contribution and shared benefits, with no political conditions attached.Together, we aim to build an integrated, efficient, safe and reliable transport network covering waterways, aviation, roads and railways, while continuously improving connectivity, facilitating investment and trade, fostering free trade cooperation networks and strengthening practical economic cooperation across various fields. At the same time, these efforts seek to deepen political trust among countries and facilitate cultural exchanges and mutual learning.Under this framework, as the only landlocked country in Southeast Asia, Laos has set the strategic goal of transforming itself from a landlocked nation into a land-linked one. This strategy is our top national priority and reflects the strong desire of the Lao people for prosperity and progress.To meet our development needs and drive growth, Laos and China have jointly pushed forward infrastructure projects. Representative examples include the China-Laos Railway, which was completed and opened to traffic in December 2021, and the Vientiane-Vang Vieng Expressway, which opened to traffic in December 2020.These major infrastructure projects have greatly facilitated the movement of people and cross-border goods, created a large number of new jobs, and supported economic activities. They have also brought the people of Laos and China closer, promoting people-to-people contacts and tourism exchanges between Laos, China and countries around the world.This forum offers a valuable opportunity to strengthen the network of media organizations among countries cooperating with China, as well as cooperation in other fields. It also provides a platform for media organizations present to exchange mutual understanding, build consensus, and exchange information.I wish this conference a full success.Thank you!