Building bridges of mutual trust among ASEAN and China-Japan-ROK media with openness, co-op: Editor-in-Chief of Thai News Network

Thanchanok Jongyotying, Editor-in-Chief, Thai News Network (TNN), Thailand. Photo: People's Daily

The 12th ASEAN Plus Three Media Cooperation Forum was held in Fuzhou, East China's Fujian Province, on November 4. Co-hosted by the People's Daily and the People's Government of Fujian Province, the forum was held under the theme of "Openness and Cooperation for Shared Development." Thanchanok Jongyotying, Editor-in-Chief of Thai News Network (TNN) delivered a keynote speech at the forum. The full text of her speech is as follows:Excellencies, distinguished colleagues, honored guests, and fellow media professionals,Good morning!It is a profound honor to represent TNN, Thailand's leading news network, at the 12th ASEAN Plus Three Media Cooperation Forum here in the vibrant city of Fuzhou. On behalf of our team and the Thai media community, I extend my heartfelt gratitude to the organizers and host institutions for bringing us together under such an important and timely theme: "Openness and Cooperation for Shared Development."We are living in an era defined by rapid technological transformation and complex global challenges. Digital innovation, artificial intelligence, and new media formats have dissolved physical borders, changing not only how information travels, but how communities view one another.In this fast-changing world, media outlets carry a responsibility that goes far beyond simply delivering breaking news. We are storytellers, educators, and - most importantly - bridges of understanding.When media operates in an environment of openness, it acts as a window into diverse cultures, economic achievements, and human stories across ASEAN, China, Japan, and the Republic of Korea. But openness alone is not enough. To truly drive progress, openness must be paired with active cooperation.At TNN, our core commitment is to deliver accurate, balanced, and forward-looking news - with a strong focus on economic development, sustainability, and regional connectivity.As a major media organization in Thailand - a country situated at the geographical and strategic heart of ASEAN - we continuously witness the tangible benefits of regional partnership. From trade agreements and infrastructure development to cultural exchanges and digital integration, regional collaboration powers our collective growth.However, complex stories require collective reporting. No single news agency can tell the complete story of our region alone.To achieve shared development through media, I would like to propose three key priorities for our ASEAN Plus Three media network:First, we must strengthen channels for sharing reliable news, business insights, and developmental stories. By highlighting each other's successes and innovations, we foster mutual trust and open up new economic opportunities for our viewers and readers.Second, as media technologies like AI and automated translation evolve, joint training programs and technical exchanges between media professionals from ASEAN, China, Japan, and the Republic of Korea will ensure our newsrooms remain resilient, ethical, and innovative.Third, beyond high-level economic policies, our stories must spotlight human experiences - entrepreneurs, young innovators, green initiatives, and cultural exchanges. These stories build the soft power and mutual respect necessary for long-term regional stability.Distinguished guests, shared development is not a destination we reach individually; it is a journey we undertake together. An open, collaborative media ecosystem is the foundation of that journey.Let us use this 12th ASEAN Plus Three Media Cooperation Forum as a catalyst to build stronger bridges, deepen our professional partnerships, and amplify a constructive voice for the ASEAN Plus Three region on the global stage.Thank you.