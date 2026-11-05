Cambodian media chief calls for stronger media consensus, enhanced co-op and long-term partnerships

Heng Sovann, Editor-in-Chief, Apsara Media Services (AMS), Cambodia. Photo: People's Daily

The 12th ASEAN Plus Three Media Cooperation Forum was held in Fuzhou, East China's Fujian Province, on November 4. Co-hosted by the People's Daily and the People's Government of Fujian Province, the forum was held under the theme of "Openness and Cooperation for Shared Development." Heng Sovann, Editor-in-Chief of Apsara Media Services (AMS) in Cambodia, delivered a keynote speech at the forum. Here is the full text of his speech:Honored delegates, respected members of the media, and distinguished guests,Good morning!Today, the world is moving faster than ever before, to the point where human comprehension can barely keep up. Everything is constantly becoming faster, most notably the speed of information transmission, which has accelerated beyond imagination. Today, information travels across the world in seconds, giving us instant access to vast amounts of information.Yet, alongside the remarkable progress in human technological development, a question arises: does the level of mutual understanding among people globally, and specifically within the ASEAN Plus Three region, keep pace with the lightning-fast speed at which information is transmitted?At this point, we see two major opposing trends taking place. What are they?While the world has technology to connect effectively, a mysterious wall has been and continues to be growing thicker and thicker: misunderstanding, misinformation, and conflicting viewpoints that create an increasingly worrying divide.For this reason, as the world continues to develop, cooperation among media networks becomes ever more crucial. Beyond providing information, we must join together to strengthen genuine connection by encouraging people to understand one another better, building stronger mutual trust, and creating messages of unity that cross national borders to live together in peace.Therefore, for this point, it clearly demonstrates that the 12th ASEAN Plus Three Media Cooperation Forum today is truly an important forum that comes at the perfect time and under the ideal circumstances. Also, I am deeply honored to attend this forum.On behalf of Apsara Media Services (AMS) of the Kingdom of Cambodia, I would like to express my sincere appreciation and gratitude to the People's Daily for providing this valuable opportunity for us to gather under the theme of "Openness and Cooperation for Shared Development."It should be noted that the Belt and Road Initiative has created physical connectivity, particularly in terms of infrastructure that serves the economy and development. Up to this point, this connectivity has become a central topic of discussion regarding mutual development.At the same time, the ASEAN Plus Three framework has provided expanded opportunities for countries in Southeast Asia, China, Japan, and South Korea to strengthen cooperation in trade, technology, food security, and resilience to crises. These are all positive opportunities and a commitment to connectivity come from the hard work of all leaders in the region.Amid the regional growth, however, our region is also facing several challenges, including geopolitical competition, global economic uncertainty, climate change as well as a digital environment where artificial intelligence (AI) technology can create misinformation to spread faster than real information if ethical standards are ignored.In an uncertain world, tensions can flare up anywhere. As these tensions rise, the media becomes a bridge or a barrier; it can either build bridges of mutual understanding or serve as a dangerous catalyst for polarization.The problems we face cannot be solved by a single news organization or a single country. Therefore, under the theme of "Openness and Cooperation for Shared Development," I would like to propose four ideas for consideration toward closer, positive collaboration and deeper mutual understanding:First, Establishing a shared information exchange and fact-checking network. Journalists should have a joint network with the ability to communicate rapidly in order to verify ambiguities and make correct adjustments before rumors spread and can generate further misunderstanding.Second, Collaborating to promote shared development. We should seek opportunities to co-produce documentaries, feature reports, and digital content that highlight regional development, innovation, sustainable tourism, and cross-border cultural exchange, helping the public gain a clearer, accurate understanding of the actual realities in neighboring countries.Third, Enhancing journalists' capabilities and unity. During my 2023 visit to the Communication University of China via the People's Daily, I proposed a media training program combining online professor-led theory with practical, hands-on work at local institutions. The resulting content could be broadcast regionally, serving as both training and joint production. At the same time, equipping journalists with AI proficiency, digital fact-checking skills, and non-divisive reporting techniques is vital for future reconciliation and regional problem-solving.Fourth, Transforming dialogue into long-term partnerships. Forums like the one we are attending today provide valuable opportunities for exchanging ideas and perspectives. However, the true positive impact of this forum should endure long after we return to our respective countries.Inclusion, I hope we can build more media-to-media partnerships and jointly develop media projects that deliver tangible, meaningful results for our public.As a media institution from Cambodia, AMS warmly welcomes opportunities for collaboration aimed at genuine unity that brings prosperity, peace, and solidarity to our region. May this forum serve as the starting point for actionable, long-lasting partnerships.Thank you!