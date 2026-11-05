LONGi unveils intelligent manufacturing base in Suzhou to advance solar-storage integration

On October 9, the LONGi Energy Storage Intelligent Manufacturing Base was officially inaugurated in Suzhou High-Tech Zone. The base serves both domestic and international markets. It handles the manufacturing, testing, quality inspection and delivery of utility-scale, commercial and industrial (C&I) and microgrid products. The launch further strengthens LONGi Energy Storage's large-scale manufacturing footprint and global product delivery capabilities.

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As the energy storage market moves toward scale and multi-scenario development, manufacturing capability is a critical enabler for product quality, project delivery and long-term operation. The new base will build on lean management and deeply integrate digital operations and intelligent applications to continuously improve manufacturing efficiency, quality and delivery reliability. The opening of the new base is also an important step in extending the "LONGi ONE" strategy to manufacturing, providing solid support for PV-storage system integration and global business development.The new base focuses on three major product directions - utility-scale storage, C&I storage, and off-grid/microgrid storage - and accelerates capacity construction across multiple product lines to create a manufacturing layout covering different application scenarios.Among them, the utility-scale storage integration line is planned to achieve 31 GWh/year of integrated manufacturing capacity in October 2026 and further expand to 50 GWh/year in the first half of 2027. The C&I energy storage line is planned to reach an annual production scale of more than 10,000 units by the end of October 2026. In addition, the base has set up an off-grid/microgrid energy storage production line to further meet product demand across different markets and application scenarios.

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From product line layout to capacity expansion, the new base will continue to strengthen the manufacturing and delivery capabilities of multi-scenario energy storage products, supporting the scaled deployment of global projects.Digitalization and intelligence are important directions for upgrading the new base's manufacturing capabilities. On digital operations, the base will complete the full upgrade and deployment of its MES system between September and November 2026. It will build a lightweight manufacturing operations management (MOM) platform empowered by MES, BI and AI, and integrate core business systems including ERP, WMS and RCS. The platform supports automatic production plan release, full chain material traceability, real time equipment efficiency monitoring, and visualized lean KPIs covering Quality, Cost, Delivery, Safety and Morale (QCDSM).With the support of a manufacturing operations control tower, the base further advances transparent control across the entire process. Through intelligent AGV scheduling, digital warehousing and iTPM predictive equipment maintenance, it improves material distribution and equipment management efficiency. Digital closed-loop quality management will shorten the time needed to close quality issues by more than 50 percent.

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On this basis, the base will focus on advancing three major AI application scenarios:ESOP electronic work instruction execution accuracy can reach over 99 percent, and the training period for new employees is shortened by 50 percent.AI-powered full inspection is designed to replace manual sampling, increasing inspection efficiency by 5 to 10 times and keeping the defect escape rate below 0.1 percent.An enterprise-level "Fault Brain" AI knowledge base for equipment troubleshooting time by more than 60 percent and reduce fault-related downtime losses by 75 percent.In addition, the base plans to introduce applications such as AR glasses for on-site work guidance and AI-powered quality early warning, continuously expanding the depth of intelligent technology applications in manufacturing. Through manufacturing-data connectivity, production process collaboration and AI technology application, the new base will gradually build a more transparent, efficient and intelligent manufacturing operational system.Advanced manufacturing capability is not only reflected in capacity and technology application, but also in the continuous optimization and stable operation of production processes. In lean management, the base fully implements a company-wide continuous improvement (Kaizen) mechanism. It continuously optimizes production line process layout, production takt time and 5S visual management in the plant, driving manufacturing cost improvement and enhancing operational efficiency and cost competitiveness.At the same time, digital management will further strengthen the visualization and traceability of the production process, while intelligent technologies support quality control, equipment maintenance and manufacturing decision-making, continuously upgrading manufacturing management from experience-driven to data-driven.

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The layered approach encompassing lean, digital and intelligent manufacturing integrates and strengthens each of these three aspects of the production process, laying the foundation for the base's future competitiveness.The official opening of the new base is not only an upgrade of manufacturing capability, but also an important measure for LONGi to promote solar-storage system integration and implement the "LONGi ONE" strategy.Dennis She, vice president of LONGi and president of LONGi Energy Storage, said at the inauguration ceremony that the core of the combination between LONGi and PotisEdge lies in their complementary strengths across solar PV and energy storage domains. Under the "LONGi ONE" solar-storage integration strategy, LONGi will further drive Solar-Storage from equipment combination to system integration. Through an integrated approach to design, control, platform and service, LONGi will continuously improve system safety, efficiency and intelligence, creating better full lifecycle value for customers.The implementation of the intelligent manufacturing base provides important manufacturing-side support for this strategy and will further strengthen LONGi's product supply and system delivery capabilities for the global market.Globally, LONGi Energy Storage will continue to strengthen R&D and innovation focused on the safety, efficiency, lifespan and intelligence of energy storage systems, enhancing product quality and delivery reliability through advanced manufacturing, digital management and quality system development. At the same time, LONGi will leverage its global market presence, distribution channels and service network to accelerate its expansion in key markets across Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific and the Middle East, while further strengthening local capabilities in sales, technical support, project delivery and after-sales service.From manufacturing capability development to global expansion, LONGi Energy Storage is continuously strengthening its comprehensive capabilities to drive the large-scale deployment of PV-storage systems.Advanced manufacturing providesa solid foundation for product quality and delivery, while system integration unlocks the combined value of solar and storage. Looking forward, LONGi Energy Storage will remain committed to technological innovation, a product-first approach and a long-term vision, delivering more reliable technology, products and services to support the development of new-type power systems and accelerate the global energy transition.