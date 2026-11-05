28.29%! LONGi sets a new world record for crystalline silicon cell efficiency

In September, LONGi unveiled a groundbreaking technological achievement in Europe: its in-house developed Hybrid Interdigitated Back Contact (HIBC) solar cell has attained a photoelectric conversion efficiency of 28.29 percent, verified by Institute for Solar Energy Research Hamelin (ISFH).This milestone marks the third time LONGi has broken the world record this year, pushing cell efficiency to 28.04 percent, 28.13 percent and 28.29 percent. The crystalline silicon solar cell efficiency is now approaching its technical ceiling, reaching 96.2 percent of the theoretical limit.The HIBC solar cell stands as a landmark achievement under LONGi’s R&D strategy of "broad research, focused investment." Integrating merits of multiple mainstream cell technologies, it delivers comprehensive and systematic innovations spanning cell structural design, core material fabrication, manufacturing processes and theoretical efficiency modelling. It also serves as solid evidence of LONGi’s continuous commitment to high-efficiency cell research, independent innovation and breakthroughs in core technologies. Paired with HIBC technology, modules with power output exceeding 700W were showcased simultaneously. This marks the successful mass production of this cutting-edge technology and demonstrates LONGi’s robust capability to develop premium PV products and commercialize advanced technologies.Riding the global wave of energy transition, LONGi maintains its focus on the full industrial chain layout of clean energy, striving to build an integrated solution of "green power + green hydrogen + energy storage". Going forward, the enterprise will continue to pursue independent innovation, lead industry advancement through technological innovations, supply full-scenario, high-quality PV products for the global market, and further facilitate worldwide energy transformation.FacebookAnother world record!LONGi’s HIBC solar cell has reached 28.29% efficiency, verified by ISFH.That’s LONGi’s third record this year: 28.04% → 28.13% → 28.29%.Crystalline silicon is now at 96.2% of its theoretical limit.Clean energy keeps getting stronger.#LONGi #Solar #CleanEnergyNew world record!LONGi’s HIBC solar cell hits 28.29% efficiency, verified by ISFH. Third record this year: 28.04% → 28.13% → 28.29%. Crystalline silicon is now at 96.2% of its theoretical limit. #LONGi #SolarLinkedInLONGi has set a new world record for crystalline silicon cell efficiency.Its in-house developed HIBC solar cell achieved 28.29% efficiency, verified by ISFH. This is LONGi’s third world record this year, following 28.04% and 28.13%, bringing crystalline silicon to 96.2% of its theoretical limit.HIBC integrates the strengths of multiple mainstream cell technologies, with innovations across structure design, materials, manufacturing, and efficiency modeling.LONGi remains committed to independent innovation and integrated solutions of green power, green hydrogen, and energy storage.#LONGi #Solar #PV #CleanEnergy #Innovation