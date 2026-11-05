Media is recorder of the time and driver of regional cooperation: Deputy Secretary General of TCS

Li Jing, Deputy Secretary General, Trilateral Cooperation Secretariat (TCS). Photo: People's Daily

The 12th ASEAN Plus Three Media Cooperation Forum was held in Fuzhou, East China's Fujian Province, on November 4. Co-hosted by the People's Daily and the People's Government of Fujian Province, the forum was held under the theme of "Openness and Cooperation for Shared Development." Deputy Secretary-General of the Trilateral Cooperation Secretariat (TCS), Li Jing, delivered a speech at the forum. The full text of the speech is as follows:Dear guests, friends from the media, ladies and gentlemen,Good morning!It is my great honor to represent the Trilateral Cooperation Secretariat at this forum. I would like to thank the People's Daily for the invitation and the organizers for their efforts to deepen regional media exchanges.Under the theme "Openness and Cooperation for Shared Development," this forum focuses on economic and trade cooperation, digital and intelligent development, and mutual learning among civilizations, all of which speak to the needs of our times. East Asia is one of the most dynamic and promising regions in the world. In this region, maintaining peace, stability, and common prosperity serves the shared interests of all countries.Since ASEAN Plus Three cooperation was launched in 1997, it has evolved into a cooperation framework guided by summit-level meetings and advanced through ministerial and senior officials' meetings. It is becoming a key platform for East Asian cooperation. Through consultative mechanisms and practical projects, we are committed to promoting lasting peace.The media, as a bridge connecting all parties, plays an irreplaceable role in enhancing mutual understanding and building consensus.China-Japan-ROK cooperation has developed in close partnership with ASEAN. Released in 2024, the Joint Declaration of the 9th ROK-Japan-China Trilateral Summit affirms strong support for ASEAN unity and centrality, and calls for advancing China-Japan-ROK plus X cooperation so that trilateral cooperation benefits other countries and delivers prosperity for the region. That embodies the open, inclusive, mutually beneficial, and win-win direction of East Asian cooperation.In line with the forum's theme, I'd like to share a few thoughts.First, enhance public awareness and promote inclusive growth. The ultimate goal of economic cooperation and digital transformation is to improve people's well-being. I hope the media will go deeper into industries, paying more attention to supply chains and their green, low-carbon transition through objective, professional, and in-depth reporting. By explaining the opportunities this cooperation brings, the media can help foster a favorable social environment for deeper practical cooperation.Second, promote digital technology applications and safeguard information authenticity. AI brings new opportunities for cross-cultural communication while at the same time placing higher demands on information verification and journalist ethics. I hope media outlets uphold the principle of truthfulness, objectivity, and impartiality in reporting, and we must jointly address the challenge of disinformation and ensure that digital technology truly benefits the people.Third, deepen people-to-people exchanges and enhance cross-cultural understanding. We welcome media outlets from all countries to establish regular contacts and, through joint interviews, exchange programs for young journalists, and other formats, present vivid stories of the real lives and shared aspirations of our peoples. Through communication, we can dispel misunderstanding and prejudice.Ladies and gentlemen, regional cooperation is rooted in the mutual understanding and support of our times. The media is both a recorder of the time and a driver of regional cooperation. We stand ready to work hand in hand with the People's Daily and media friends from all countries, follow the trend of the times, communicate objectively the positive outcomes of regional cooperation, and play an active role in promoting exchanges between member states.I wish this forum great success. Thank you!