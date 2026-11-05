Annual CIIE opens in Shanghai, showcasing China's commitment to opening up

Visitors watch a robot tea ceremony performance in the China Pavilion at the 9th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai on November 5, 2026. Photo: Xinhua

On Thursday morning, in the waiting lounge of the opening ceremony of the 9th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai, two hours before the ceremony began, the guests had already begun arriving.They took selfies, chatted, posed for group photos with old friends and gave interviews to the media. According to on-site observations by the Global Times, in the relaxing atmosphere, the words they mentioned most were "opportunity", "openness" and "market."Running from Thursday to Tuesday next week, this year's CIIE has attracted 4,142 overseas exhibitors, with total exhibition area exceeding 440,000 square meters. Over 480 exhibits are set to make their global, Asian or China debut at the event, the highest number in history. In addition, nearly 200 companies and institutions have been "full attendees" at the CIIE for all nine editions.In his keynote speech at the opening ceremony, Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, said that the CIIE has witnessed China's firm determination and concrete actions to promote high-standard opening-up, the remarkable results and tremendous gains of businesses and people from various countries in sharing opportunities in the Chinese market, and the unremitting efforts and important contributions of visionary people from all walks of life in improving global economic governance, according to Xinhua News Agency.This fully demonstrates China's strategic resolve in advancing high-standard opening-up, injecting valuable certainty, stability and confidence in development into the world, Hu Qimu, professor at the Maritime Silk Road Institute of Huaqiao University, told the Global Times on Thursday.Gabonese President Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema, Federal Chancellor Christian Stocker of Austria, and UN Development Programme Administrator Alexander De Croo attended the opening ceremony and delivered remarks, Xinhua reported.Ding's speech was welcomed by many executives from global multinational companies, who said they draw great inspiration from the speech and remain confident in honoring their long-term commitment to China.Rogier Janssens, President of Merck China, told the Global Times that CIIE brings the world to China, and gives China a stronger voice in the global conversation. "As China moves into its 15th Five-Year Plan, the Expo's role is even more important," Janssens said.The CIIE opening ceremony underscored the importance of openness, collaboration and innovation-driven development, further reinforcing Henkel's confidence in the long-term growth of the Chinese market, Anna An, President of Henkel China told the Global Times on Thursday.Vice Premier Ding's speech reaffirmed China's steadfast commitment to high-standard opening-up and highlighted the country's important role in driving growth and building an open global economy, echoed Poh-Yian Koh, President of FedEx China.These remarks were made as exhibitors from around the world flocked to the event in droves. Official data showed that US exhibitors occupy more than 50,000 square meters, leading for the eighth consecutive year, while companies from Germany, the UK and France also rank among the top participants.Jim Sutter, CEO of the US Soybean Export Council, was among the first batch of representatives of American soybean exporters."We've been doing work in China since 1982, so 44 years' history here. And I think the CIIE has become such a big event, and it's just something you can't miss. If you're doing business in China, you need to be at the CIIE," Sutter told the Global Times."It's extremely important for the US to continue to sell soybean into China, "Andrew Moore, director of the American Soybean Association (ASA), told the Global Times. This year, the ASA has brought their biggest exhibition area ever in the event, according to Moore.Valuing the Chinese market and embracing new cooperation opportunities is a shared sentiment among many of the representatives present."China is a very, very good market for Moldova products. Moldova is a big wine producer… and we hope to have a bigger market in China," said Claudiu Nasui, Minister of Economic Development and Digitalization of Moldova."China accounts for 30 percent of Shiseido's global market share, and is one of the most important markets for us. With 45 years' presence in China, we are continuing to bring new innovations here. We deeply understand Chinese consumers and will identify opportunities to create together with local Chinese consumers," said Toshinobu Umetsu, CEO of Shiseido China and Travel Retail Region.A report released by Beijing Normal University and the China Association for International Trade on Wednesday said China's position as an important export destination for countries around the world is becoming increasingly prominent.From 2001 to 2025, the share of global exports to China in total global exports showed an overall steady upward trend, the report said.China is not only the main destination of exports, it is also a big market for global players.China has remained the world's second-largest import market for 17 consecutive years, with its total imports exceeding 90 trillion yuan during the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-2025), and the pace is picking up. China's imports reached 16.7 trillion yuan in the first nine months of 2026, up 22.3 percent, the fastest growth since 2021, according to the Xinhua News Agency.China's increasingly sophisticated consumer demand is creating new opportunities for global businesses beyond its massive market size. From healthier diets and beauty products to outdoor sports and leisure experiences, the country's growing middle-income population is driving demand for a broader range of goods and services, even for new friends.On Thursday afternoon, Pierre Fabre Group made its debut showing at the CIIE. Eric Ducournau, CEO of the group, said that the innovation vitality and development potential demonstrated by the Chinese market have strengthened its confidence in deeply cultivating the Chinese market over the long term.For multinational companies, putting roots down in China is not just about sharing in market dividends — it is about deeply integrating with China's ecosystem and expanding the incremental pie of innovation and consumption, said Hu.Looking ahead to the vast prospects of social consumption and the service sector under the 15th Five-Year Plan (2026-2030), China will remain a major historic opportunity shared by the world, Hu added."CIIE is important for learning about what the Chinese market needs and also to identify what are the things that developing countries can do to access the Chinese market. My expectation for next year is that more countries can participate in the Chinese market," Luz Ma de la Mora, director of UNCTAD's Division on International Trade and Commodities, told the Global Times on Thursday."Chinese companies can also help developing countries to integrate into their supply chains, not only for Chinese market, but also for the global markets," Mora said.