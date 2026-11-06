London lights up for Christmas celebrations

A double-decker bus passes by an angel-shaped Christmas light in St James's, London, Britain, on the evening of Nov. 5, 2026. Christmas lights on London's Regent Street and in St James's were illuminated on Thursday evening to welcome the festive season. (Xinhua/Li Mangmang)

This photo taken on the evening of Nov. 5, 2026 shows an angel-shaped Christmas light on Regent Street in London, Britain. Christmas lights on London's Regent Street and in St James's were illuminated on Thursday evening to welcome the festive season. (Xinhua/Li Mangmang)

People view and photograph angel-shaped Christmas lights on Regent Street in London, Britain, on the evening of Nov. 5, 2026. Christmas lights on London's Regent Street and in St James's were illuminated on Thursday evening to welcome the festive season. (Xinhua/Li Mangmang)

Vehicles and pedestrians pass by angel-shaped Christmas lights in St James's, London, Britain, on the evening of Nov. 5, 2026. Christmas lights on London's Regent Street and in St James's were illuminated on Thursday evening to welcome the festive season. (Xinhua/Li Mangmang)

People view and photograph angel-shaped Christmas lights on Regent Street in London, Britain, on the evening of Nov. 5, 2026. Christmas lights on London's Regent Street and in St James's were illuminated on Thursday evening to welcome the festive season. (Xinhua/Li Mangmang)