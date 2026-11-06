Peru declares state of emergency in 1,380 districts over El Nino-related rain risks

Vehicles run on a flooded street after a heavy rainfall in Lima, Peru, Nov. 5, 2026. Peru declared a 60-day state of emergency on Tuesday in 1,380 districts across the country over the imminent threat of heavy rainfall associated with the El Nino weather phenomenon. (Photo by Mariana Bazo/Xinhua)Peru declared a 60-day state of emergency on Tuesday in 1,380 districts across the country over the imminent threat of heavy rainfall associated with the El Nino weather phenomenon.
Peruvian soldiers conduct rescue work at an affected area by a heavy rainfall in Lima, Peru, Nov. 5, 2026. Peru declared a 60-day state of emergency on Tuesday in 1,380 districts across the country over the imminent threat of heavy rainfall associated with the El Nino weather phenomenon. (Photo by Mariana Bazo/Xinhua)
A motorcycle runs on a flooded street after a heavy rainfall in Lima, Peru, Nov. 5, 2026. Peru declared a 60-day state of emergency on Tuesday in 1,380 districts across the country over the imminent threat of heavy rainfall associated with the El Nino weather phenomenon. (Photo by Mariana Bazo/Xinhua)
Vehicles run on a flooded street after a heavy rainfall in Lima, Peru, Nov. 5, 2026. Peru declared a 60-day state of emergency on Tuesday in 1,380 districts across the country over the imminent threat of heavy rainfall associated with the El Nino weather phenomenon. (Photo by Mariana Bazo/Xinhua)