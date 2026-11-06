Chinese companies showcase urban solutions at Barcelona's Smart City Expo

A visitor walks past the China Opportunity Hub booth during the Smart City Expo World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, Nov. 5, 2026. The Smart City Expo World Congress, held from Nov. 3 to 5 in Barcelona under the theme "Urban Solutions, Real Impact," brought together companies, public officials and experts to explore ways to address urban challenges. (Photo by Joan Gosa/Xinhua)

From electric aircraft to humanoid robots and automated kitchens, Chinese companies showcased technologies for urban mobility and services at the Smart City Expo World Congress in Barcelona this week.Held from Nov. 3 to 5 under the theme "Urban Solutions, Real Impact," the event brought together companies, public officials and experts to explore ways to address urban challenges.Chinese company EHang showcased an electric aircraft designed to carry two people, which can take off and land vertically.Nacho Rexach, EHang's chief commercial officer for Europe and Latin America, told Xinhua that the aircraft needs little infrastructure for takeoff and landing and could complement ground transport by creating what he called "a third layer of air transport" to help ease traffic congestion.Beyond urban mobility, Chinese robotics company Aimoga displayed humanoid robots designed for reception duties, traffic management and hospital services. Catering equipment manufacturer Atosa demonstrated an automated kitchen system that prepared French fries for visitors.China Mobile International Limited also highlighted digital connectivity. YinZefeng, senior business development manager for Iberia at the company, said 5G, 4G and Wi-Fi networks help connect devices and systems across urban digital ecosystems.International exhibitors also presented technologies focusing on energy, traffic management and accessibility.French company Fonroche displayed stand-alone solar streetlights that do not require underground cabling, while Austrian company Kapsch presented a Barcelona-commissioned pilot project that uses artificial intelligence to manage traffic signals.An exhibit by University College London featured simulations showing how pedestrian crossings may appear to people with dementia-related visual impairments, highlighting the challenges they can face when navigating cities.Major technology companies, including Nvidia, Microsoft and Dell, also took part. Discussions extended beyond individual technologies to digital tools for public services and urban planning, as well as housing access, energy management, emission reduction and social inclusion.

A visitor experiences a smart device during the Smart City Expo World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, Nov. 5, 2026. The Smart City Expo World Congress, held from Nov. 3 to 5 in Barcelona under the theme "Urban Solutions, Real Impact," brought together companies, public officials and experts to explore ways to address urban challenges. (Photo by Joan Gosa/Xinhua)

A humanoid robot of AiMOGA, a robotics brand under China's Chery Group, is displayed during the Smart City Expo World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, Nov. 5, 2026. The Smart City Expo World Congress, held from Nov. 3 to 5 in Barcelona under the theme "Urban Solutions, Real Impact," brought together companies, public officials and experts to explore ways to address urban challenges. (Photo by Joan Gosa/Xinhua)

Visitors interact with a robot dog during the Smart City Expo World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, Nov. 5, 2026. The Smart City Expo World Congress, held from Nov. 3 to 5 in Barcelona under the theme "Urban Solutions, Real Impact," brought together companies, public officials and experts to explore ways to address urban challenges. (Photo by Joan Gosa/Xinhua)