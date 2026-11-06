Lusheng festival marked in Huangping, China's Guizhou

An aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 5, 2026 shows people performing Lusheng dance during the Lusheng festival, a traditional ethnic event celebrated mainly by Miao and Dong ethnic groups, in Huangping Couty, Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Photo by Zhang Ping/Xinhua)

People attend a parade during the Lusheng festival, a traditional ethnic event celebrated mainly by Miao and Dong ethnic groups, in Huangping Couty, Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Nov. 5, 2026. (Photo by Li Jing/Xinhua)

Children attend a parade during the Lusheng festival, a traditional ethnic event celebrated mainly by Miao and Dong ethnic groups, in Huangping Couty, Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Nov. 5, 2026. (Photo by Li Jing/Xinhua)

People attend a parade during the Lusheng festival, a traditional ethnic event celebrated mainly by Miao and Dong ethnic groups, in Huangping Couty, Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Nov. 5, 2026. (Photo by Wang Chao/Xinhua)