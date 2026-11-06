Sika deer spotted in NE China's Heilongjiang

Sika deer are pictured in the snow at the Xiandongshan sika deer national nature reserve in Baiquan County of Qiqihar, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Nov. 4, 2026. (Photo by Lyu Shuxin/Xinhua)

Sika deer are pictured in the snow at the Xiandongshan sika deer national nature reserve in Baiquan County of Qiqihar, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Nov. 4, 2026. (Photo by Lyu Shuxin/Xinhua)

Sika deer are pictured in the snow at the Xiandongshan sika deer national nature reserve in Baiquan County of Qiqihar, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Nov. 4, 2026. (Photo by Lyu Shuxin/Xinhua)

Sika deer are pictured in the snow at the Xiandongshan sika deer national nature reserve in Baiquan County of Qiqihar, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Nov. 4, 2026. (Photo by Lyu Shuxin/Xinhua)