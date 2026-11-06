China-Italy poetry and cultural exchange event held in Rome

Students learn to create Chinese calligraphy works at a China-Italy poetry and cultural exchange event at Marymount International School Rome in Rome, Italy, Nov. 3, 2026. The event was staged here on Tuesday, featuring performances of dancing, Kung Fu and poetry reciting as well as experience sessions in traditional Chinese folk arts such as calligraphy and rubbing print. (Xinhua/Li Jing)

Students try touhu, a traditional Chinese game also known as pitch-pot, at a China-Italy poetry and cultural exchange event at Marymount International School Rome in Rome, Italy, Nov. 3, 2026. The event was staged here on Tuesday, featuring performances of dancing, Kung Fu and poetry reciting as well as experience sessions in traditional Chinese folk arts such as calligraphy and rubbing print. (Xinhua/Li Jing)

Students display Chinese traditional costumes at a China-Italy poetry and cultural exchange event at Marymount International School Rome in Rome, Italy, Nov. 3, 2026. The event was staged here on Tuesday, featuring performances of dancing, Kung Fu and poetry reciting as well as experience sessions in traditional Chinese folk arts such as calligraphy and rubbing print. (Xinhua/Li Jing)

Students perform a dragon dance at a China-Italy poetry and cultural exchange event at Marymount International School Rome in Rome, Italy, Nov. 3, 2026. The event was staged here on Tuesday, featuring performances of dancing, Kung Fu and poetry reciting as well as experience sessions in traditional Chinese folk arts such as calligraphy and rubbing print. (Xinhua/Li Jing)