Around 600,000 people take part in demonstrations across France: media

Security personnel stand guard during a demonstration in Paris, France, Nov. 5, 2026. Around 600,000 people took part in demonstrations across France on Thursday, French television channel BFM TV reported, citing an initial estimate by the French Interior Ministry. (Photo by Aurelien Morissard/Xinhua)

Around 600,000 people took part in demonstrations across France on Thursday, French television channel BFM TV reported, citing an initial estimate by the French Interior Ministry.However, the General Confederation of Labour (CGT) estimated that nearly 1.6 million people took part in Thursday's demonstrations nationwide, including 350,000 in Paris, according to BFM TV.According to figures released by the French Ministry of National Education, 16 percent of teachers were on strike on Thursday. Meanwhile, nearly 33 percent of higher education institutions were disrupted by the movement as of midday, affecting 60 of the country's 184 institutions.Nearly 10 percent of employees in the French state civil service took part in Thursday's strike over salaries and purchasing power, according to figures released by the Ministry of Public Action and Accounts.Transport services were generally maintained, French Transport Minister Philippe Tabarot said in a post on social media platform X, adding that as of 2 p.m. (1300 GMT), nine out of 10 high-speed TGV trains were operating, along with about two-thirds of regional trains.The latest mobilization followed several rounds of protests in France since September, initially led by students demanding better educational conditions before spreading to the streets and drawing in other groups.On Oct. 17, around 550,000 people took part in demonstrations across France, bringing together farmers, climate activists, trade unions and students. Their demands covered fuel prices, the cost of living, education and public services.

A helicopter hovers near the Place de la Republique in Paris, France, Nov. 5, 2026. Around 600,000 people took part in demonstrations across France on Thursday, French television channel BFM TV reported, citing an initial estimate by the French Interior Ministry. (Xinhua/Wu Huiwo)

People take part in a demonstration in Paris, France, Nov. 5, 2026. Around 600,000 people took part in demonstrations across France on Thursday, French television channel BFM TV reported, citing an initial estimate by the French Interior Ministry. (Xinhua/Wu Huiwo)

A demonstrator holds a flare in Paris, France, Nov. 5, 2026. Around 600,000 people took part in demonstrations across France on Thursday, French television channel BFM TV reported, citing an initial estimate by the French Interior Ministry. (Photo by Aurelien Morissard/Xinhua)