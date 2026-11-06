V4 presidential summit begins in Trencin, Slovakia

Hungarian President Andras Baka, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Slovak President Peter Pellegrini, Czech President Petr Pavel, and Polish President Karol Nawrocki (L to R), pose for a group photo in Trencin, Slovakia, Nov. 5, 2026. (Xinhua/TASR/Lubos Pilc)

The presidential summit of the Visegrad Group (V4) opened on Wednesday in Trencin in western Slovakia.The meeting of the group, comprising Slovakia, the Czech Republic, Hungary and Poland, aims to revitalize cooperation among the four countries and strengthen their collective voice in European affairs, according to the News Agency of the Slovak Republic (TASR).Hosted by Slovak President Peter Pellegrini, the summit brings together Czech President Petr Pavel, Polish President Karol Nawrocki and Hungarian President Andras Baka.European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is also attending the meeting. According to the Slovak President's Office, this marks the first time that the European Commission president has participated in a V4 presidential summit.Discussions will focus on issues of common interest and ways to strengthen the four countries' position within the European Union (EU) through closer regional cooperation. Von der Leyen's participation also provides an opportunity to address shared priorities directly within a broader European framework, TASR said.The choice of the summit venue is symbolic. Trencin, which holds the title of 2026 European Capital of Culture, also has a place in the history of Visegrad cooperation. The Treaty of Trencin was signed here in 1335, preceding a meeting of monarchs in Visegrad, an event whose legacy inspired the founders of the modern-day V4.

Polish President Karol Nawrocki, Slovak President Peter Pellegrini, Czech President Petr Pavel, and Hungarian President Andras Baka (L to R), attend a joint press conference in Trencin, Slovakia, Nov. 5, 2026. The presidential summit of the Visegrad Group (V4) opened on Wednesday in Trencin in western Slovakia. The meeting of the group, comprising Slovakia, the Czech Republic, Hungary and Poland, aims to revitalize cooperation among the four countries and strengthen their collective voice in European affairs, according to the News Agency of the Slovak Republic (TASR). (Xinhua/TASR/Lubos Pilc)