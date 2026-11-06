China's Zhu Yuanling wins women's street skateboarding title at Dakar 2026 YOG

Gold medalist China's Zhu Yuanling (C) celebrates with silver medalist Duda Ribeiro (L) of Brazil and bronze medalist Evie Pritchard of Canada during the victory ceremony for skateboarding women's street at Dakar 2026 Summer Youth Olympic Games at Complexe Tour de l'Oeuf in Dakar, Senegal, Nov. 5, 2026. (Xinhua/Wang Lili)

Zhu Yuanling of China celebrates after the victory ceremony for skateboarding women's street at Dakar 2026 Summer Youth Olympic Games at Complexe Tour de l'Oeuf in Dakar, Senegal, Nov. 5, 2026. (Xinhua/Wang Lili)

Gold medalist Zhu Yuanling of China reacts after the awarding ceremony of skateboarding women's street at Dakar 2026 Summer Youth Olympic Games at Complexe Tour de l'Oeuf in Dakar, Senegal, Nov. 5, 2026. (Xinhua/Na Yuqi)

Zhu Yuanling (4th L) of China and her coach Yu Wenhao (3rd L) react after winning the skateboarding women's street final at Dakar 2026 Summer Youth Olympic Games at Complexe Tour de l'Oeuf in Dakar, Senegal, Nov. 5, 2026. (Xinhua/Na Yuqi)

Gold medalist Zhu Yuanling of China reacts after the awarding ceremony of skateboarding women's street at Dakar 2026 Summer Youth Olympic Games at Complexe Tour de l'Oeuf in Dakar, Senegal, Nov. 5, 2026. (Xinhua/Na Yuqi)