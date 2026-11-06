12th ASEAN Plus Three Media Cooperation Forum held in East China's Fujian

The 12th ASEAN Plus Three Media Cooperation Forum is held in Fuzhou, East China's Fujian Province, on November 4, 2026. Photo: Courtesy of organizer

The 12th ASEAN Plus Three Media Cooperation Forum was held in Fuzhou, East China's Fujian Province, on November 4. Co-hosted by the People's Daily and the People's Government of Fujian Province, the forum was held under the theme "Openness and Cooperation for Shared Development."More than 120 representatives from 47 media outlets and institutions, representing 16 countries and international organizations, gathered to discuss the media's role and mission in regional cooperation and build broader consensus.Since its launch in 2007, the forum has steadily advanced media exchanges and cooperation among participating countries. It has become an influential flagship event under the ASEAN Plus Three cooperation framework, fostering a sound public opinion environment for regional collaboration and playing a unique role in enhancing mutual understanding and friendship among peoples.A shared focus of this year's event was "deepening economic and trade cooperation for digital intelligence opportunities." Participants discussed the opportunities and challenges that technological change brings to media development, and put forward practical suggestions for promoting ASEAN-China-Japan- South Korea media cooperation: "Digital and intelligent technologies can make life more convenient, improve work efficiency and create opportunities," "scientific and technological development must be people-centered, so that the fruits of cooperation truly benefit the public," and so on.Participants agreed to adopt a more open attitude and pursue pragmatic cooperation to tell stories of win-win regional cooperation and people-to-people friendship, and to jointly write a new chapter in media collaboration across ASEAN, China, Japan and South Korea.Global Times