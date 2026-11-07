China urges US to correct wrongful practices over sanctions on Chinese firms, reserves right to take countermeasures

The Ministry of Commerce of China File photo: VCG





China firmly opposed the US imposition of sanctions on two Chinese companies over their alleged involvement with Cuba and urges Washington to correct its wrongful practices as soon as possible, the Ministry of Commerce (MOFCOM) said on Saturday, warning that China reserves the right to take necessary measures to safeguard its legitimate rights and interests.The comments came in response to a media question about the US State Department's announcement on Thursday, US Eastern Time, of sanctions against two Chinese companies. The move was reportedly the first time the US had imposed sanctions on Chinese companies on Cuba-related grounds."We have noted the relevant situation. The US has imposed unilateral sanctions on Chinese companies on the grounds of their involvement with a third party, in violation of international law and basic norms of international relations. China firmly opposes such a move," the spokesperson said.The spokesperson said that the US had recently intensified sanctions and pressure on China, rapidly rolling out a series of discriminatory and restrictive measures. These measures have seriously harmed the rights and interests of Chinese companies, run counter to the important consensus reached by the two heads of state, and undermined the stability of China-US economic and trade relations."China urges the US to correct its wrongful practices as soon as possible and reserves the right to take necessary measures to safeguard its legitimate rights and interests," the spokesperson said.Global Times