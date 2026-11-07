Autumn scenery in northwest China's Shaanxi

An aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 6, 2026 shows an autumn view of the Hualong Valley in Zhenping County, Ankang City, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (Xinhua/Shao Rui)

A drone photo taken on Nov. 6, 2026 shows an autumn view of the Hualong Mountain in Zhenping County, Ankang City, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (Xinhua/Shao Rui)

An aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 4, 2026 shows a view of a sinkhole in Zhenba County, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (Xinhua/Shao Rui)

An aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 4, 2026 shows an autumn view of a forest farm at the Bashan Mountain in Zhenba County, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (Xinhua/Shao Rui)