2026 Beijing Forum opens

Delegates communicate before the opening of the 2026 Beijing Forum in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 6, 2026. The forum, which themed on "technoscientific change and civilizational diversity," opened here on Friday. (Xinhua/Chen Shuo)

Delegates attend the 2026 Beijing Forum in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 6, 2026. The forum, which themed on "technoscientific change and civilizational diversity," opened here on Friday. (Xinhua/Chen Shuo)

This photo taken on Nov. 6, 2026 shows a scene at the opening ceremony of the 2026 Beijing Forum in Beijing, capital of China. The forum, which themed on "technoscientific change and civilizational diversity," opened here on Friday. (Xinhua/Chen Shuo)

Delegates communicate before the opening of the 2026 Beijing Forum in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 6, 2026. The forum, which themed on "technoscientific change and civilizational diversity," opened here on Friday. (Xinhua/Chen Shuo)