A glimpse of exhibits debut at CIIE

A staff member of SONOVA Group introduces an AI-powered hearing aid, which made its Asian debut during the ninth edition of the China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai, east China, Nov. 6, 2026. Running from Nov. 5 to 10, this year's CIIE has attracted 4,142 overseas exhibitors, including more than 300 Fortune Global 500 companies and industry leaders. Over 480 exhibits are set to make their global, Asian or China debuts at the 2026 event, the highest number in its history. (Xinhua/Chen Haoming)

A staff member introduces D&B Finhub, a smart financial platform from Dun & Bradstreet, which made its China debut during the ninth edition of the China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai, east China, Nov. 6, 2026. Running from Nov. 5 to 10, this year's CIIE has attracted 4,142 overseas exhibitors, including more than 300 Fortune Global 500 companies and industry leaders. Over 480 exhibits are set to make their global, Asian or China debuts at the 2026 event, the highest number in its history. (Xinhua/Liu Mengqi)

Visitors look at a hybrid closed-loop insulin pump system from Medtronic, which made its China debut during the ninth edition of the China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai, east China, Nov. 6, 2026. Running from Nov. 5 to 10, this year's CIIE has attracted 4,142 overseas exhibitors, including more than 300 Fortune Global 500 companies and industry leaders. Over 480 exhibits are set to make their global, Asian or China debuts at the 2026 event, the highest number in its history. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

A staff member of Siemens Healthineers introduces ARTIS genio floor, an AI-native spectral angiography system, which made its Asian debut during the ninth edition of the China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai, east China, Nov. 6, 2026. Running from Nov. 5 to 10, this year's CIIE has attracted 4,142 overseas exhibitors, including more than 300 Fortune Global 500 companies and industry leaders. Over 480 exhibits are set to make their global, Asian or China debuts at the 2026 event, the highest number in its history. (Xinhua/Cao Mengyao)