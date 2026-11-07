CIIE Culture Night event held in Shanghai

Artists from south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region stage a performance during the ninth China International Import Expo (CIIE) Culture Night event and the signing ceremony of the 10th CIIE at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) in Shanghai, east China, Nov. 6, 2026. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

This photo taken on Nov. 6, 2026 shows a scene of the ninth China International Import Expo (CIIE) Culture Night event and the signing ceremony of the 10th CIIE at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) in Shanghai, east China. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

Artists from Sri Lanka stage a performance during the ninth China International Import Expo (CIIE) Culture Night event and the signing ceremony of the 10th CIIE at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) in Shanghai, east China, Nov. 6, 2026. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

Artists from Canada perform acrobatics during the ninth China International Import Expo (CIIE) Culture Night event and the signing ceremony of the 10th CIIE at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) in Shanghai, east China, Nov. 6, 2026. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)