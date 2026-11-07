2026 China's Golden Rooster film festival kicks off in Xiamen

Actors perform during the opening ceremony of the 2026 China Golden Rooster and Hundred Flowers Film Festival in Xiamen, east China's Fujian Province, Nov. 6, 2026. The 2026 China Golden Rooster and Hundred Flowers Film Festival -- featuring the 39th China Golden Rooster Awards -- opened Friday evening in Xiamen. Winners of this year's Golden Rooster Awards are set to be announced at the awards ceremony on Nov. 10. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

The golden rooster is lit during the opening ceremony of the 2026 China Golden Rooster and Hundred Flowers Film Festival in Xiamen, east China's Fujian Province, Nov. 6, 2026. The 2026 China Golden Rooster and Hundred Flowers Film Festival -- featuring the 39th China Golden Rooster Awards -- opened Friday evening in Xiamen. Winners of this year's Golden Rooster Awards are set to be announced at the awards ceremony on Nov. 10. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

Actors perform a song during the opening ceremony of the 2026 China Golden Rooster and Hundred Flowers Film Festival in Xiamen, east China's Fujian Province, Nov. 6, 2026. The 2026 China Golden Rooster and Hundred Flowers Film Festival -- featuring the 39th China Golden Rooster Awards -- opened Friday evening in Xiamen. Winners of this year's Golden Rooster Awards are set to be announced at the awards ceremony on Nov. 10. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

Actors perform during the opening ceremony of the 2026 China Golden Rooster and Hundred Flowers Film Festival in Xiamen, east China's Fujian Province, Nov. 6, 2026. The 2026 China Golden Rooster and Hundred Flowers Film Festival -- featuring the 39th China Golden Rooster Awards -- opened Friday evening in Xiamen. Winners of this year's Golden Rooster Awards are set to be announced at the awards ceremony on Nov. 10. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)