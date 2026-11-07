Media are recorders of the times, disseminators of civilizations and sowers of friendship: Vice Chairman of CPPCC Fujian Provincial Committee

The 12th ASEAN Plus Three Media Cooperation Forum was held in Fuzhou, East China's Fujian Province, on November 4. Co-hosted by the People's Daily and the People's Government of Fujian Province, the forum was held under the theme of "Openness and Cooperation for Shared Development." Huang Ruxin, Vice Chairman of the Fujian Provincial Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), delivered opening remarks at the forum. The full text of the remarks is as follows:



Distinguished Ms. Du Shangze, Deputy Editor-in-Chief of the People's Daily, ladies and gentlemen, dear guests and friends,



Good morning!



In this golden autumn, it's a great pleasure to gather with you in Fuzhou, the city of blessings by the Min River, to attend the 12th ASEAN Plus Three Media Cooperation Forum. On behalf of the Fujian Provincial Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, I would like to extend warm congratulations on the convening of this forum, a sincere welcome to all the guests from the ASEAN Secretariat and the Trilateral Cooperation Secretariat, to Chinese and foreign media friends, and also heartfelt thanks to the People's Daily and all the parties for the preparation of this forum.



In 2013, Chinese President Xi Jinping put forward the pioneering proposal to build a Silk Road Economic Belt and a 21st Century Maritime Silk Road, namely the Belt and Road Initiative. Over the past 13 years, Belt and Road cooperation has become a widely welcomed international public good and the largest international cooperation platform.



Fujian is located on the southeast coast of China. It's an important starting point of the ancient Maritime Silk Road and the core area of the 21st Century Maritime Silk Road. It is also one of the earliest provinces to open up to the outside world in China. More than 600 years ago, Zheng He set sail from Taiping Port in Fuzhou and made 7 voyages to the Western Seas, opening up a magnificent chapter of friendly exchanges between China and various Asian and African countries. This history of going to the sea has forged Fujian's profound foundation for openness and cooperation.



In recent years, Fujian has fully leveraged its multi-region integration advantages and actively aligned with regional major strategies. Its economic output has surpassed the 6-trillion-yuan mark, and sectors such as port shipping, international trade, and the digital economy have shown strong momentum. We are willing to share development opportunities with all parties, deepen exchanges and cooperation, and jointly create a bright future. On this occasion, I would like to share three suggestions with you.



First, deepen economic and trade cooperation and jointly tell the development story of mutual benefit and win-win outcomes. Economic and trade cooperation is the "ballast stone" of regional cooperation. ASEAN has been Fujian's largest trading partner for many consecutive years. With the full implementation of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership, the shipping network with Xiamen and Fuzhou ports as hubs reaches the world. Platforms like the Digital China Summit and the China International Fair for Investment and Trade keep rolling out. We hope Chinese and foreign media friends will dig deeper into vivid cases of practical cooperation between Fujian and all parties, bringing to life the vigorous vitality of regional economic integration and development.



Second, promote mutual learning among civilizations and jointly tell the friendly story of mutual understanding and closeness. Civilizations become more colorful through exchange and richer through mutual learning. Zen master Yinyuan crossed over to Japan, while Zhu Xi culture and Mazu culture spread far to the Korean Peninsula, Japan, and Southeast Asia. "Quanzhou: Emporium of the World in Song-Yuan China" was inscribed on the World Heritage List, bearing witness to the splendour of the Maritime Silk Road. These cultural marks engraved in the mountains and waters of Fujian are vivid testimonies of friendly exchanges among people from various countries.



We hope Chinese and foreign media friends will follow the historical thread and keep pace with the times, telling wonderful stories of different civilizations coexisting inclusively and learning from each other through exchange.



Third, deepen the practice of the Maritime Silk Road and jointly write a new chapter of shared history. Fujian has initially formed an external communication system. We're willing to take this forum as an opportunity to establish cooperation mechanisms between Fujian and mainstream media in ASEAN, China, Japan, and South Korea, carrying out joint projects and media training to continuously boost international communication effectiveness. After the forum, we'll organize interviews and research tours, inviting media friends to go deeper into Fujian and explore its beauty. We sincerely welcome everyone to participate actively and vividly present to the world a true, three-dimensional, and comprehensive China, and an open, inclusive, and enterprising Fujian.



Ladies and gentlemen, friends! The media are the recorders of the times, the disseminators of civilizations, and, more importantly, the sowers of friendship. Now, let's work together with one heart, carry forward the Silk Road spirit of peace and cooperation, openness and inclusiveness, mutual learning and mutual benefit, and contribute more media wisdom and strength to promoting high-quality Belt and Road cooperation.



Finally, I wish this forum complete success. I wish all the guests and friends good health, smooth work, and all the best. Thank you all!



