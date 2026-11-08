Cambodia hails China's import expo as key platform for open trade, global cooperation

The ninth China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai serves as a crucial platform for trade liberalization and global economic cooperation, said a Cambodian Ministry of Commerce news release issued Friday.



Nam Lynal, an undersecretary of state at the Cambodian Ministry of Commerce, attended the expo's official opening ceremony on Thursday. Running from Nov. 5 to Nov. 10, the annual event features more than 4,100 international exhibitors.



The news release emphasized that the expo "will further open the Chinese market to the world."



Kin Phea, director general of the International Relations Institute of Cambodia at the Royal Academy of Cambodia, described the event as a powerful testament to open trade, bridging global enterprises with Chinese consumers for mutual benefit and win-win cooperation.



"Amidst rising anti-globalization and global economic uncertainty, China's continued hosting of the landmark expo underscores its commitment to high-standard opening-up, injecting much-needed stability into global trade," he told Xinhua.



"As a vital bridge for international economic and trade cooperation, the expo transforms market potential into shared progress," Phea said. "It demonstrates that true economic resilience is built through collaboration, not isolation."

