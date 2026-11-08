Exhibition featuring Bingling Temple Grottoes held in Lanzhou, China's Gansu

Visitors view murals during an exhibition featuring Bingling Temple Grottoes at the Gansu Jiandu Museum in Lanzhou, northwest China's Gansu Province, Nov. 7, 2026.(Xinhua/Lang Bingbing)

A student works on a painting based on a mural, using a reproduction as a reference, at the Gansu Jiandu Museum in Lanzhou, northwest China's Gansu Province, Nov. 7, 2026.(Xinhua/Lang Bingbing)

A visitor views exhibits during an exhibition featuring Bingling Temple Grottoes at the Gansu Jiandu Museum in Lanzhou, northwest China's Gansu Province, Nov. 7, 2026. (Xinhua/Lang Bingbing)

A visitor is pictured during an exhibition featuring Bingling Temple Grottoes at the Gansu Jiandu Museum in Lanzhou, northwest China's Gansu Province, Nov. 7, 2026. (Xinhua/Lang Bingbing)

A visitor views statues during an exhibition featuring Bingling Temple Grottoes at the Gansu Jiandu Museum in Lanzhou, northwest China's Gansu Province, Nov. 7, 2026. (Xinhua/Lang Bingbing)

A visitor takes photos of statues during an exhibition featuring Bingling Temple Grottoes at the Gansu Jiandu Museum in Lanzhou, northwest China's Gansu Province, Nov. 7, 2026.(Xinhua/Lang Bingbing)

A docent explains an exhibit to visitors during an exhibition featuring Bingling Temple Grottoes at the Gansu Jiandu Museum in Lanzhou, northwest China's Gansu Province, Nov. 7, 2026. (Xinhua/Lang Bingbing)

People take photos of a statue and murals during an exhibition featuring Bingling Temple Grottoes at the Gansu Jiandu Museum in Lanzhou, northwest China's Gansu Province, Nov. 7, 2026. (Xinhua/Lang Bingbing)