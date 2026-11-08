Nine-year attendees of CIIE

People visit the booth of Sinar Mas Group - Asia Pulp & Paper (APP), a nine-year attendee of the China International Import Expo (CIIE), at the exhibition area of Consumer Goods during the ninth CIIE in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 7, 2026. (Xinhua/Wang Nuo)

A staff member introduces an exhibit at the booth of Philips, a nine-year attendee of the China International Import Expo (CIIE), at the exhibition area of Medical Equipment and Health Care Products during the ninth CIIE in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 7, 2026. (Xinhua/Wang Nuo)

People visit the booth of Johnson & Johnson, a nine-year attendee of the China International Import Expo (CIIE), at the exhibition area of Medical Equipment and Health Care Products during the ninth CIIE in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 7, 2026. (Xinhua/Wang Nuo)

People visit the booth of Jungheinrich, a nine-year attendee of the China International Import Expo (CIIE), at the exhibition area of Intelligent Industry and Information Technology during the ninth CIIE in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 7, 2026. (Xinhua/Wang Nuo)

People visit the booth of Honda, a nine-year attendee of the China International Import Expo (CIIE), at the exhibition area of Automobile and Smart Mobility during the ninth CIIE in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 7, 2026. (Xinhua/Wang Nuo)

A staff member arranges the exhibits at the booth of AstraZeneca, a nine-year attendee of the China International Import Expo (CIIE), at the exhibition area of Medical Equipment and Health Care Products during the ninth CIIE in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 7, 2026. (Xinhua/Wang Nuo)

People walk past the booth of Zeiss Group, a nine-year attendee of the China International Import Expo (CIIE), at the exhibition area of Intelligent Industry and Information Technology during the ninth CIIE in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 7, 2026. (Xinhua/Wang Nuo)

People watch a first-generation Corolla at the booth of Toyota, a nine-year attendee of the China International Import Expo (CIIE), at the exhibition area of Automobile and Smart Mobility during the ninth CIIE in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 7, 2026. (Xinhua/Wang Nuo)

People walk past the booth of Bayer, a nine-year attendee of the China International Import Expo (CIIE), at the exhibition area of Medical Equipment and Health Care Products during the ninth CIIE in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 7, 2026. (Xinhua/Wang Nuo)

People attend a lecture at the booth of Deloitte, a nine-year attendee of the China International Import Expo (CIIE), at the exhibition area of Trade in Service during the ninth CIIE in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 7, 2026. (Xinhua/Wang Nuo)

A staff member (R) introduces products at the booth of Medtronic, a nine-year attendee of the China International Import Expo (CIIE), during the ninth CIIE in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 7, 2026. (Xinhua/Wang Nuo)

People visit the booth of L'Oreal, a nine-year attendee of the China International Import Expo (CIIE), during the ninth CIIE in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 7, 2026. (Xinhua/Wang Nuo)

People walk past the booth of Novo Nordisk, a nine-year attendee of the China International Import Expo (CIIE), during the ninth CIIE in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 7, 2026. (Xinhua/Wang Nuo)

A staff member (L) introduces a product at the booth of GE HealthCare, a nine-year attendee of the China International Import Expo (CIIE), during the ninth CIIE in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 7, 2026.(Xinhua/Wang Nuo)

People visit the booth of Schneider Electric, a nine-year attendee of the China International Import Expo (CIIE), during the ninth CIIE in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 7, 2026. (Xinhua/Wang Nuo)

A woman (L) visits the booth of Qualcomm, a nine-year attendee of the China International Import Expo (CIIE), during the ninth CIIE in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 7, 2026. (Xinhua/Wang Nuo)