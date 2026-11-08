Age-friendly products and services showcased at 9th CIIE in Shanghai

A staff member introduces an age-friendly elevator at the Otis booth during the ninth China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai, east China, Nov. 7, 2026. (Xinhua/Du Xiaoyi)

A staff member (L) introduces a care show apartment to a visitor at the Perennial Holdings booth during the ninth China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai, east China, Nov. 7, 2026. (Xinhua/Du Xiaoyi)

A staff member (R) introduces a seating shower to visitors at the Panasonic booth during the ninth China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai, east China, Nov. 7, 2026. (Xinhua/Du Xiaoyi)

A staff member demonstrates a fall detection and early warning system for the elderly at the Sony booth during the ninth China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai, east China, Nov. 7, 2026. (Xinhua/Du Xiaoyi)

A visitor experiences an electric seat of a recreational vehicle at the Toyota booth during the ninth China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai, east China, Nov. 7, 2026. (Xinhua/Du Xiaoyi)

A staff member (L) introduces an electric couch to visitors at the IKEA booth during the ninth China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai, east China, Nov. 7, 2026. (Xinhua/Du Xiaoyi)

A visitor learns about products of blood pressure monitor and electrocardiograph at the OMRON booth during the ninth China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai, east China, Nov. 7, 2026. (Xinhua/Du Xiaoyi)

A staff member demonstrates a piece of exercise equipment for people with mobility impairment at the Johnson Health Tech booth during the ninth China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai, east China, Nov. 7, 2026. (Xinhua/Du Xiaoyi)

People visit a show apartment for eldercare communities at the Perennial Holdings booth during the ninth China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai, east China, Nov. 7, 2026. (Xinhua/Du Xiaoyi)

Visitors learn about health products at the Amway booth during the ninth China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai, east China, Nov. 7, 2026. (Xinhua/Du Xiaoyi)