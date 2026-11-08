7th World Media Summit opens in Beijing

This photo taken on Nov. 7, 2026 shows a scene of the opening ceremony of the 7th World Media Summit in Beijing, capital of China. The summit kicked off here on Saturday. (Xinhua/Shen Hong)

This photo taken on Nov. 7, 2026 shows a scene of the opening ceremony of the 7th World Media Summit in Beijing, capital of China. The summit kicked off here on Saturday. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

Guests attend the opening ceremony of the 7th World Media Summit in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 7, 2026. The summit kicked off here on Saturday. (Xinhua/Xie Huanchi)

A media guest works at the opening ceremony of the 7th World Media Summit in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 7, 2026. The summit kicked off here on Saturday. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

Journalists work at the opening ceremony of the 7th World Media Summit in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 7, 2026. The summit kicked off here on Saturday. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

Guests attend the opening ceremony of the 7th World Media Summit in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 7, 2026. The summit kicked off here on Saturday. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

Journalists work at the opening ceremony of the 7th World Media Summit in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 7, 2026. The summit kicked off here on Saturday. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

Guests attend the opening ceremony of the 7th World Media Summit in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 7, 2026. The summit kicked off here on Saturday. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

Guests experience smart glasses before the opening ceremony of the 7th World Media Summit in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 7, 2026. The summit kicked off here on Saturday. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)