Exhibition area of Food and Agricultural Products at 9th CIIE in Shanghai

Exhibitors cook beef from Canada for visitors at the exhibition area of Food and Agricultural Products during the ninth China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai, east China, Nov. 7, 2026. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)

Visitors taste wine at the exhibition area of Food and Agricultural Products during the ninth China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai, east China, Nov. 7, 2026.(Xinhua/Wang Xiang)

Visitors line up to taste beef from Brazil at the exhibition area of Food and Agricultural Products during the ninth China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai, east China, Nov. 7, 2026.(Xinhua/Wang Xiang)

A staff member serves macadamia oil from Australia at the exhibition area of Food and Agricultural Products during the ninth China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai, east China, Nov. 7, 2026.(Xinhua/Wang Xiang)

This photo taken on Nov. 7, 2026 shows fruits displayed at the booth of Goodfarmer Group at the exhibition area of Food and Agricultural Products during the ninth China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai, east China.(Xinhua/Wang Xiang)

Visitors queue up to taste Spanish ham at the exhibition area of Food and Agricultural Products during the ninth China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai, east China, Nov. 6, 2026. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)

People communicate at the exhibition area of Food and Agricultural Products during the ninth China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai, east China, Nov. 7, 2026. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)

A staff member promotes Russian products via livestreaming at the exhibition area of Food and Agricultural Products during the ninth China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai, east China, Nov. 7, 2026. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)

An exhibitor displays sauce products from Australia at the exhibition area of Food and Agricultural Products during the ninth China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai, east China, Nov. 7, 2026. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)

A staff member serves chocolate at the booth of LOK FOODS S.A.S at the exhibition area of Food and Agricultural Products during the ninth China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai, east China, Nov. 7, 2026. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)