China kicks off 43rd Antarctic scientific expedition

Members of China's 43rd Antarctic scientific expedition team aboard the icebreaker Xuelong 2 are pictured before their departure from Nanshan Port in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, Nov. 7, 2026. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)

An aerial drone photo shows China's icebreaker Xuelong 2 departing from Nanshan Port in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, Nov. 7, 2026. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)

An aerial drone photo shows China's icebreaker Xuelong 2 departing from Nanshan Port in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, Nov. 7, 2026. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)

Members of China's 43rd Antarctic scientific expedition team board the icebreaker Xuelong 2 at Nanshan Port in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, Nov. 7, 2026. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)

An aerial drone photo shows China's icebreaker Xuelong 2 before departure from Nanshan Port in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, Nov. 7, 2026. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)

An aerial drone photo shows China's icebreaker Xuelong 2 departing from Nanshan Port in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, Nov. 7, 2026. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)

Members of the Chinese Young Pioneers salute the 43rd Antarctic scientific expedition team during a departure ceremony at Nanshan Port in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, Nov. 7, 2026. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)