Chinese singing competition promotes language learning, cultural exchange in Mozambique

A contestant performs during the first "MozDream" Chinese Singing Competition in Maputo, capital of Mozambique, Nov. 6, 2026. (Photo by Mendes Mondlane/Xinhua)

contestant performs during the first "MozDream" Chinese Singing Competition in Maputo, capital of Mozambique, Nov. 6, 2026. (Photo by Mendes Mondlane/Xinhua)

The first "MozDream" Chinese Singing Competition was held Friday in Maputo, the capital of Mozambique, bringing together local students to showcase their Chinese language skills and deepen their understanding of Chinese culture through music.Chinese Ambassador to Mozambique Zheng Xuan said at the event, which was organized by the Confucius Institute at Eduardo Mondlane University (UEM), that since its establishment in 2012, the Confucius Institute at UEM has helped thousands of students experience the charm of the Chinese language through various cultural activities."Chinese language learners are messengers who promote cultural exchanges between China and Mozambique, and strengthen the friendship between the two peoples," Zheng said.Amalia Alexandre Uamusse, vice rector of UEM, said the competition demonstrated students' enthusiasm for learning Chinese and their willingness to explore a culture increasingly connected with Mozambican society."This Chinese singing competition is an initiative of great educational and cultural value," she said, noting that it transforms Chinese language learning into a practical, creative and engaging experience.Joao Julio Manecas, who won first place in the competition, said his song was recommended by his Chinese teacher, and he spent considerable time studying the original singer's performance and adding his own creative touches.Looking ahead, Manecas expressed his determination to further improve his Mandarin proficiency and explore new career opportunities."I encourage everyone to learn Chinese because it is a very interesting language. You can learn many things, and it also helps broaden your mind," he added.