People tour the southern bank of the River Thames near the Palace of Westminster, which houses the British parliament, in London, Britain, Oct. 18, 2026. British House of Commons Speaker Lindsay Hoyle expressed "frustration" with the delays in making multi-billion-pound repairs to the Palace of Westminster, the BBC reported Saturday. The Commons public accounts committee warned this week it was "crunch time" for the ailing building's restoration that could cost up to 40 billion pounds (53 billion U.S. dollars) and take as long as 61 years, according to the report. (Xinhua/Li Mangmang)

People view and photograph the Palace of Westminster, which houses the British parliament, on the southern bank of the River Thames in London, Britain, Oct. 18, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Mangmang)

This photo taken on Nov. 1, 2026 shows the Palace of Westminster, which houses the British parliament, in London, Britain. British House of Commons Speaker Lindsay Hoyle expressed "frustration" with the delays in making multi-billion-pound repairs to the Palace of Westminster, the BBC reported Saturday. (Xinhua/Li Mangmang)

This photo taken on Oct. 18, 2026 shows the Palace of Westminster, which houses the British parliament, in London, Britain. British House of Commons Speaker Lindsay Hoyle expressed "frustration" with the delays in making multi-billion-pound repairs to the Palace of Westminster, the BBC reported Saturday. (Xinhua/Li Mangmang)

This photo taken on Oct. 18, 2026 shows the silhouette of the Victoria Tower in the complex of the Palace of Westminster, which houses the British parliament, in London, Britain. British House of Commons Speaker Lindsay Hoyle expressed "frustration" with the delays in making multi-billion-pound repairs to the Palace of Westminster, the BBC reported Saturday. (Xinhua/Li Mangmang)