2026 Royal Horse Show held in Toronto, Canada

A rider competes at the 2026 Royal Horse Show in Toronto, Canada, on Nov. 7, 2026. With various equestrian competitions and shows, the annual event is held here from Nov. 6 to 15. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

A Percheron two-horse team of mares competes at the 2026 Royal Horse Show in Toronto, Canada, on Nov. 7, 2026. With various equestrian competitions and shows, the annual event is held here from Nov. 6 to 15. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

A rider competes at the 2026 Royal Horse Show in Toronto, Canada, on Nov. 7, 2026. With various equestrian competitions and shows, the annual event is held here from Nov. 6 to 15. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

A Percheron two-horse team of mares competes at the 2026 Royal Horse Show in Toronto, Canada, on Nov. 7, 2026. With various equestrian competitions and shows, the annual event is held here from Nov. 6 to 15. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

Single road horse wagons compete at the 2026 Royal Horse Show in Toronto, Canada, on Nov. 7, 2026. With various equestrian competitions and shows, the annual event is held here from Nov. 6 to 15. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)