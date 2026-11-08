Women collect marigold flowers for Tihar festival in Nepal

A woman collects marigold flowers for the Tihar festival, also known as the Festival of Lights, at a garden in Kathmandu, Nepal, Nov. 7, 2026. Tihar is a five-day Hindu festival celebrated with lights, flowers, traditional rituals and the worship of animals. (Photo by Sulav Shrestha/Xinhua)

A woman collects marigold flowers for the Tihar festival, also known as the Festival of Lights, at a garden in Kathmandu, Nepal, Nov. 7, 2026. Tihar is a five-day Hindu festival celebrated with lights, flowers, traditional rituals and the worship of animals. (Photo by Sulav Shrestha/Xinhua)

A woman collects marigold flowers for the Tihar festival, also known as the Festival of Lights, at a garden in Kathmandu, Nepal, Nov. 7, 2026. Tihar is a five-day Hindu festival celebrated with lights, flowers, traditional rituals and the worship of animals. (Photo by Sulav Shrestha/Xinhua)

Women collect marigold flowers for the Tihar festival, also known as the Festival of Lights, at a garden in Kathmandu, Nepal, Nov. 7, 2026. Tihar is a five-day Hindu festival celebrated with lights, flowers, traditional rituals and the worship of animals. (Photo by Sulav Shrestha/Xinhua)