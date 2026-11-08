Daily life in Senegal

This photo taken on Oct. 30, 2026 shows a coastal view of Dakar, Senegal. Located on the eastern coast of the Atlantic Ocean, Dakar is the capital of Senegal and country's largest city. (Xinhua/Chen Wei)

This photo taken with a mobile phone shows a car rapide, a brightly-painted minibus, in Dakar, Senegal, Nov. 6, 2026. Located on the eastern coast of the Atlantic Ocean, Dakar is the capital of Senegal and country's largest city. (Xinhua/Wang Dongzhen)

A woman carrying a plastic ice bucket on her head walks along the Avenue Blaise Diagne in Dakar, Senegal, Nov. 3, 2026. Located on the eastern coast of the Atlantic Ocean, Dakar is the capital of Senegal and country's largest city. (Xinhua/Wang Lili)

Students walk near Iba Mar Diop Stadium in Dakar, Senegal, Nov. 3, 2026. Located on the eastern coast of the Atlantic Ocean, Dakar is the capital of Senegal and country's largest city. (Xinhua/Wang Lili)

Fishermen rest on boats by the seaside in Dakar, Senegal, Nov. 6, 2026. Located on the eastern coast of the Atlantic Ocean, Dakar is the capital of Senegal and country's largest city. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

This photo taken with a mobile phone shows teenagers playing football on a beach in Dakar, Senegal, Nov. 7, 2026. Located on the eastern coast of the Atlantic Ocean, Dakar is the capital of Senegal and country's largest city. (Xinhua/Wang Dongzhen)

This photo taken on Nov. 2, 2026 shows a street view near Dakar Railway Station in Dakar, Senegal. Located on the eastern coast of the Atlantic Ocean, Dakar is the capital of Senegal and country's largest city. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

An aerial drone photo taken on May 17, 2026 shows the coastline of Dakar, Senegal. Located on the eastern coast of the Atlantic Ocean, Dakar is the capital of Senegal and country's largest city. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

People enjoy their leisure with mobile phones near Iba Mar Diop Stadium in Dakar, Senegal, Nov. 3, 2026. Located on the eastern coast of the Atlantic Ocean, Dakar is the capital of Senegal and country's largest city. (Xinhua/Wang Lili)

Tourists take a boat on the Lake Retba, or Lac Rose, near Dakar, Senegal, May 17, 2026. Located on the eastern coast of the Atlantic Ocean, Dakar is the capital of Senegal and country's largest city. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

An artisan works on a piece of local sand art in Dakar, Senegal, Nov. 7, 2026. Located on the eastern coast of the Atlantic Ocean, Dakar is the capital of Senegal and country's largest city. (Xinhua/Chen Wei)

A man drives a horse cart along the Avenue Blaise Diagne in Dakar, Senegal, Nov. 3, 2026. Located on the eastern coast of the Atlantic Ocean, Dakar is the capital of Senegal and country's largest city. (Xinhua/Wang Lili)

People enjoy the sunset by the seaside in Dakar, Senegal, Nov. 7, 2026. Located on the eastern coast of the Atlantic Ocean, Dakar is the capital of Senegal and country's largest city. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)