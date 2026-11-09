Trump says renewed strikes on Iran 'highly unlikely' if talks progress

A child holds a placard during a rally against U.S.-Israeli attacks on Iran outside the Los Angeles City Hall in California, the United States, March 7, 2026. (Photo by Qiu Chen/Xinhua)

U.S. President Donald Trump said Sunday that renewed military strikes on Iran were "highly unlikely" as long as negotiations made progress, but did not rule out further military actions.In a phone interview with CNN, Trump claimed that the United States had already dealt a severe blow to Iran and that further military action was "highly unlikely" to be necessary."It depends on whether or not they sign a very strong agreement," Trump noted, referring to Iran's nuclear program and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.The president also claimed that the United States had identified potential infrastructure targets in Iran, including power plants and bridges, and could destroy 38 bridges in an hour."Most likely it will not be necessary," Trump reiterated. "They want to make a deal so badly."More than eight months after the United States and Israel launched strikes on Iran, Trump has repeatedly sent mixed signals about his willingness to end the conflict. Washington and Tehran remain at a stalemate, with little significant progress in diplomatic efforts.