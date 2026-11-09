Snowy scenery in China enchants visitors

This photo taken on Nov. 8, 2026 shows a view of the Jinshanling section of the Great Wall in Chengde City, north China's Hebei Province. Snowfall hit some parts of China recently, drawing people to enjoy the snowy scenery. (Photo by Zhou Wanping/Xinhua)

People visit the Chengde Mountain Resort after a snowfall in Chengde, north China's Hebei Province, Nov. 8, 2026. Snowfall hit some parts of China recently, drawing people to enjoy the snowy scenery. (Photo by Liu Huanyu/Xinhua)

People take photos of the snow scenery at the Chengde Mountain Resort in Chengde, north China's Hebei Province, Nov. 8, 2026. Snowfall hit some parts of China recently, drawing people to enjoy the snowy scenery. (Photo by Liu Huanyu/Xinhua)

This photo taken on Nov. 8, 2026 shows a view of Eastern Qing Tombs after a snowfall in Zunhua City, north China's Hebei Province. Snowfall hit some parts of China recently, drawing people to enjoy the snowy scenery. (Photo by Liu Mancang/Xinhua)