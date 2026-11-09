Guitar Duo by Assad Brothers staged in Beijing

The Assad Brothers perform guitar duo at the Forbidden City Concert Hall in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 6, 2026. (Xinhua/Dai Mingxuan)

As part of the events in honor of the 2026 China-Brazil Cultural Year, Guitar Duo by Assad Brothers was staged at the Forbidden City Concert Hall in Beijing on Friday. Formed by Brazilian brothers Sergio and Odair Assad, the duo first performed in Beijing in 1997 and returned to the city after a 29-year absence.

The Assad Brothers perform guitar duo at the Forbidden City Concert Hall in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 6, 2026. (Xinhua/Dai Mingxuan)

The Assad Brothers perform guitar duo at the Forbidden City Concert Hall in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 6, 2026. (Xinhua/Dai Mingxuan)

The Assad Brothers perform guitar duo at the Forbidden City Concert Hall in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 6, 2026. (Xinhua/Dai Mingxuan)