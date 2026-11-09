Chinese automakers in Africa: shaping future of automotive industry

South African Minister of Public Service and Administration Mzamo Buthelezi delivers a speech at the Africa Forward Summit in Johannesburg, South Africa, Nov. 6, 2026.(Xinhua/Jiang Guopeng)

The transition to new energy vehicles (NEVs) offers significant opportunities for Africa, but the continent needs solutions tailored to local conditions that also support broader industrial development, said South African Minister of Public Service and Administration Mzamo Buthelezi during an event held in Johannesburg.The minister made the remarks at the recently concluded Africa Forward Summit. Hosted by Chinese automaker Jetour, the event brought together around 300 representatives from the automotive industry, the government and business sectors to discuss the future of Africa's automotive sector.Buthelezi welcomed Jetour's plan to start producing its T2 model at the country's Rosslyn plant in 2027, describing the investment as "a strong vote of confidence in South Africa." He said international investment should go beyond vehicle sales to promote technology transfer, develop the local supply chain and create jobs."Africa should not simply become a market for future mobility, but an active player in shaping its development," Buthelezi said.Echoing this view, Ke Chuandeng, president of Jetour International, said global automakers should look beyond Africa's market potential and contribute to its industrial development.He said Jetour was committed to expanding local production in Africa through vehicle assembly, technician training, and local sourcing. Such efforts would help strengthen the continent's automotive industry and enhance local research and development capabilities.The Rosslyn plant, located north of Pretoria, South Africa's administrative capital, was officially inaugurated by Chinese automaker Chery in July. Scheduled to begin production in mid-2027, the factory is expected to reach an annual capacity of 50,000 vehicles and create more than 3,000 jobs at full capacity.In recent years, Chinese automakers have made significant inroads into the African market."I've been in the industry for about 20 years and have seen a tremendous improvement in Chinese vehicles. Chinese automakers have made a big step forward in technology, reliability and quality, areas in which other brands are now struggling to keep up," said Clayton Lennox, a car dealer operating in South Africa and Mauritius.As fuel prices remain high, Chinese automakers, including Jetour, Great Wall Motor and Chery, are expanding their hybrid and electric vehicle offerings in South Africa.Ke said Africa's transition to NEVs must take local conditions into account. With charging infrastructure still limited, he advocated a gradual approach, combining fuel-efficient engines with plug-in hybrid technology to lower costs and ease concerns over driving range and charging access.Jetour is also expanding its range of hybrid and electric models across its G, T and X series, with the company aiming for NEVs to account for more than 30 percent of its sales by 2028, Ke said."With more new-energy models entering the market and local production on the horizon, I believe Chinese automakers are well positioned to strengthen their presence in Africa and build an even stronger bond with local consumers," Lennox said.

Ke Chuandeng, president of Jetour International, speaks at the Africa Forward Summit in Johannesburg, South Africa, Nov. 6, 2026.(Xinhua/Jiang Guopeng)