Britain observes Remembrance Sunday

King Charles III (L), Princess Anne, Princess Royal (2nd L), and Prince William, Prince of Wales (3rd L), attend the National Service of Remembrance at the Cenotaph on Whitehall in London, Britain, Nov. 8, 2026. Britain observed Remembrance Sunday with a two-minute silence and wreath-laying ceremonies to honor the service and sacrifice of British and Commonwealth military personnel and civilians in the two world wars and subsequent conflicts. (Photo by Ray Tang/Xinhua)

Prince William, Prince of Wales, attends the National Service of Remembrance at the Cenotaph on Whitehall in London, Britain, Nov. 8, 2026. Britain observed Remembrance Sunday with a two-minute silence and wreath-laying ceremonies to honor the service and sacrifice of British and Commonwealth military personnel and civilians in the two world wars and subsequent conflicts. (Photo by Ray Tang/Xinhua)

British Prime Minister Andy Burnham attends the National Service of Remembrance at the Cenotaph on Whitehall in London, Britain, Nov. 8, 2026. Britain observed Remembrance Sunday with a two-minute silence and wreath-laying ceremonies to honor the service and sacrifice of British and Commonwealth military personnel and civilians in the two world wars and subsequent conflicts. (Photo by Ray Tang/Xinhua)

Queen Camilla (L) and Catherine, Princess of Wales attends the National Service of Remembrance at the Cenotaph on Whitehall in London, Britain, Nov. 8, 2026. Britain observed Remembrance Sunday with a two-minute silence and wreath-laying ceremonies to honor the service and sacrifice of British and Commonwealth military personnel and civilians in the two world wars and subsequent conflicts. (Photo by Ray Tang/Xinhua)