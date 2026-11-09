Dogs take part in demonstration during Kukur Tihar in Kathmandu

A dog takes part in a demonstration during Kukur Tihar, the day dedicated to worshipping dogs as part of the Tihar festival, in Kathmandu, Nepal, Nov. 8, 2026. Tihar, one of the major Hindu festivals in Nepal, is observed over five days beginning Nov. 7 this year. During the festival, dogs are honoured with prayers, flower garlands and special offerings in recognition of their loyalty and companionship. (Photo by Sulav Shrestha/Xinhua)

A dog takes part in a demonstration during Kukur Tihar, the day dedicated to worshipping dogs as part of the Tihar festival, in Kathmandu, Nepal, Nov. 8, 2026. Tihar, one of the major Hindu festivals in Nepal, is observed over five days beginning Nov. 7 this year. During the festival, dogs are honoured with prayers, flower garlands and special offerings in recognition of their loyalty and companionship. (Photo by Sulav Shrestha/Xinhua)

Dogs take part in a demonstration during Kukur Tihar, the day dedicated to worshipping dogs as part of the Tihar festival, in Kathmandu, Nepal, Nov. 8, 2026. Tihar, one of the major Hindu festivals in Nepal, is observed over five days beginning Nov. 7 this year. During the festival, dogs are honoured with prayers, flower garlands and special offerings in recognition of their loyalty and companionship. (Photo by Sulav Shrestha/Xinhua)