Cambodia marks National Independence Day

This photo taken on Nov. 9, 2026 shows a view of the National Independence Day celebrations in Phnom Penh, Cambodia. Cambodia on Monday celebrated the National Independence Day, commemorating the country's independence from French colonial rule 73 years ago. Cambodia officially gained its independence on Nov. 9, 1953, ending 90 years of French colonial rule that began in 1863. (Photo by Sovannara/Xinhua)Cambodia on Monday celebrated the National Independence Day, commemorating the country's independence from French colonial rule 73 years ago.
Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni (C, front) inspects the guard of honor during the National Independence Day celebrations in Phnom Penh, Cambodia on Nov. 9, 2026 Cambodia on Monday celebrated the National Independence Day, commemorating the country's independence from French colonial rule 73 years ago. Cambodia officially gained its independence on Nov. 9, 1953, ending 90 years of French colonial rule that began in 1863. (Photo by Sovannara/Xinhua)
Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni lights the ceremonial victory fire inside the Independence Monument in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Nov. 9, 2026. Cambodia on Monday celebrated the National Independence Day, commemorating the country's independence from French colonial rule 73 years ago. Cambodia officially gained its independence on Nov. 9, 1953, ending 90 years of French colonial rule that began in 1863. (Photo by Sovannara/Xinhua)
This photo taken on Nov. 9, 2026 shows a view of the National Independence Day celebrations in Phnom Penh, Cambodia. Cambodia on Monday celebrated the National Independence Day, commemorating the country's independence from French colonial rule 73 years ago. Cambodia officially gained its independence on Nov. 9, 1953, ending 90 years of French colonial rule that began in 1863. (Photo by Sovannara/Xinhua)