Cambodia marks National Independence Day

This photo taken on Nov. 9, 2026 shows a view of the National Independence Day celebrations in Phnom Penh, Cambodia. Cambodia on Monday celebrated the National Independence Day, commemorating the country's independence from French colonial rule 73 years ago. Cambodia officially gained its independence on Nov. 9, 1953, ending 90 years of French colonial rule that began in 1863. (Photo by Sovannara/Xinhua)

Cambodia on Monday celebrated the National Independence Day, commemorating the country's independence from French colonial rule 73 years ago.The official ceremony at the Independence Monument in the capital was presided over by King Norodom Sihamoni. He was joined by Senate President Samdech Techo Hun Sen, National Assembly President Khuon Sudary and Prime Minister Hun Manet, alongside foreign diplomats and citizens.During the one-hour event, King Sihamoni laid a wreath and lit the ceremonial "victory fire" inside the monument to symbolize the nation's sovereignty.The commemoration concluded with the release of pigeons and balloons, symbolizing peace and freedom.Cambodia officially gained its independence on Nov. 9, 1953, ending 90 years of French colonial rule that began in 1863.

Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni (C, front) inspects the guard of honor during the National Independence Day celebrations in Phnom Penh, Cambodia on Nov. 9, 2026 Cambodia on Monday celebrated the National Independence Day, commemorating the country's independence from French colonial rule 73 years ago. Cambodia officially gained its independence on Nov. 9, 1953, ending 90 years of French colonial rule that began in 1863. (Photo by Sovannara/Xinhua)

Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni lights the ceremonial victory fire inside the Independence Monument in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Nov. 9, 2026. Cambodia on Monday celebrated the National Independence Day, commemorating the country's independence from French colonial rule 73 years ago. Cambodia officially gained its independence on Nov. 9, 1953, ending 90 years of French colonial rule that began in 1863. (Photo by Sovannara/Xinhua)

This photo taken on Nov. 9, 2026 shows a view of the National Independence Day celebrations in Phnom Penh, Cambodia. Cambodia on Monday celebrated the National Independence Day, commemorating the country's independence from French colonial rule 73 years ago. Cambodia officially gained its independence on Nov. 9, 1953, ending 90 years of French colonial rule that began in 1863. (Photo by Sovannara/Xinhua)